Cameroon boosts security after suspected separatist attacks

Police in Cameroon are on high alert after a number of suspected separatist attacks in the political capital Yaounde and the economic hub Douala.

Just days before the much-anticipated legislative elections, voting stations were destroyed in mainly English-speaking regions.

Al Jazeera’s Nicolas Haque has more.

