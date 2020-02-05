Share
Cameroon boosts security after suspected separatist attacks

59 mins ago

Police in Cameroon are on high alert after a number of suspected separatist attacks in the political capital Yaounde and the economic hub Douala.

Just days before the much-anticipated legislative elections, voting stations were destroyed in mainly English-speaking regions.

Al Jazeera’s Nicolas Haque has more.

