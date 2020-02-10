Cameroon elections overshadowed by violence and calls for boycott

Cameroon prepares to head to the polls this Sunday but there are calls for a boycott as separatist unrest in its north and south west regions continues. Also, there’s star power in South Africa as tennis greats Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal battle it out on court for the sixth edition of the Match in Africa. And we discover Africa’s answer to the Nobel Science Prize: the Next Einstein Forum. We meet the man who’s set up his own award to highlight the often-ignored contributions made by African scientists.

