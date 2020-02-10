-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Cameroon elections overshadowed by violence and calls for boycott
Cameroon prepares to head to the polls this Sunday but there are calls for a boycott as separatist unrest in its north and south west regions continues. Also, there’s star power in South Africa as tennis greats Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal battle it out on court for the sixth edition of the Match in Africa. And we discover Africa’s answer to the Nobel Science Prize: the Next Einstein Forum. We meet the man who’s set up his own award to highlight the often-ignored contributions made by African scientists.
