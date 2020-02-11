Cameroon separatists terrorize civilians to take control | DW News

There has been a spike in violence in Cameroon’s English-speaking regions as the government and separatists vie for control. The anglophone separatists declared a new nation in 2017, calling it Ambazonia, and residents say they have been using brutal tactics in their quest for self-rule. DW speaks with Claudine Akono, one of the many victims.

