Cameroon’s Lionesses hitting new heights

Cameroon and Zambia’s women’s football teams are battling for a place in the Tokyo Olympics.

The second leg of their qualifier is on Tuesday, with Cameroon leading 3-2 – and aiming to continue a meteoric rise for the women’s game over the past decade.

Al Jazeera’s Paul Rhys reports, with filming by Joel Kouam.

