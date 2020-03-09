Share
Cameroon’s Lionesses hitting new heights

7 hours ago

Cameroon and Zambia’s women’s football teams are battling for a place in the Tokyo Olympics.
The second leg of their qualifier is on Tuesday, with Cameroon leading 3-2 – and aiming to continue a meteoric rise for the women’s game over the past decade.
Al Jazeera’s Paul Rhys reports, with filming by Joel Kouam.

