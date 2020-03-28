Can airlines survive the coronavirus crisis? I Inside Story

World leaders are being forced to take drastic, emergency measures to confont the worsening Coronavirus crisis.

They’re meant to keep people alive, but are killing the global economy. And few industries have been hit as hard as airlines.

The International Air Transport Association says the industry stands to lose more than $250 billion dollars in revenue this year, and that’s assuming things recover in three months.

Singapore, Emirates and Turkish Airlines are just a few of the big names to halt almost all their operations.

An estimated 8,500 aircraft are sitting in storage around the world.

Governments are promising bailouts to keep the industry afloat.

But will that be enough?

Presenter: Peter Dobbie

Guests

Alex Macheras, editor of AviationAnalyst.co.uk

Anil Padhra, head of aviation at the university of West London

Brendan Sobie, founder of Sobie Aviation and former chief analyst at the Centre for Aviation

