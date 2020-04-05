-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Can an ‘immunity passport’ ease coronavirus lockdowns
Going back to work and getting the economy moving again may take a long time in many countries.
But there is one idea already in the works, with the hope that it may ease world-wide lockdowns.
It is called an “immunity passport”, a certificate for those who have recovered from COVID-19 and declared immune to the virus.
In the Veneto region of Italy, infected doctors and nurses are being tested to see if they have developed resistance to the virus, so they could return to work. Millions more in Italy will be tested for natural antibodies to see whether they have developed immunity to the virus and can return to normal life. But, it is unclear just how reliable and effective the tests are.
Al Jazeera’s Priyanka Gupta has more.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#AlJazeeraEnglish #Coronavirus