Can an ‘immunity passport’ ease coronavirus lockdowns

Going back to work and getting the economy moving again may take a long time in many countries.

But there is one idea already in the works, with the hope that it may ease world-wide lockdowns.

It is called an “immunity passport”, a certificate for those who have recovered from COVID-19 and declared immune to the virus.

In the Veneto region of Italy, infected doctors and nurses are being tested to see if they have developed resistance to the virus, so they could return to work. Millions more in Italy will be tested for natural antibodies to see whether they have developed immunity to the virus and can return to normal life. But, it is unclear just how reliable and effective the tests are.

Al Jazeera’s Priyanka Gupta has more.

