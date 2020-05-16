-
China launches a mass testing campaign after new cases emerge - 24 mins ago
-
Class of 2020: Graduating in the time of coronavirus - 28 mins ago
-
In the UK, popular beaches are still mostly empty - 32 mins ago
-
Coronavirus splits village on border between Germany and Denmark | Focus on Europe - about 1 hour ago
-
Rwanda genocide suspect Felicien Kabuga arrested in France - 14 hours ago
-
Pandemic hits Ukraine’s surrogate birthing industry - 14 hours ago
-
Can apps put coronavirus in check? | Inside Story - 15 hours ago
-
Coronavirus: Education dominates UK briefing on Covid-19 🔴 @BBC News – BBC - 17 hours ago
-
Italy to reopen for tourists after strict coronavirus lockdown | DW News - 17 hours ago
-
US sees biggest food price rises in 46 years - 18 hours ago
Can apps put coronavirus in check? | Inside Story
Health officials and tech companies around the world have been racing to develop smart-phone apps to control the spread of coronavirus.
Some governments maybe weighing rights violations and mass surveillance, but others have adpoted the technology.
Singapore is one of the first countries to launch a non-mandatory, contact-tracing app using bluetooth signals.
Australia, Malaysia and the UK have followed suit.
There have also been apps that go beyond contact tracing – notably in China, where a system has been built to collect people’s health data and travel history.
India and South Korea launched similar apps.
But how effective are they?
And do they endanger other human rights?
Presenter: Sami Zeidan
Guests
Nishanth Sastry, senior lecturer in the department of informatics at King’s College London.
Ali Fenwick, a behaviourial pyschologist and professor of organisational behaviour at Hult Business School.
Dr Patrick Tang is the division chief of pathology sciences at Sidra Medicine.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#AlJazeeraEnglish #InsideStory #Coronavirus