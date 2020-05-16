Can apps put coronavirus in check? | Inside Story

Health officials and tech companies around the world have been racing to develop smart-phone apps to control the spread of coronavirus.

Some governments maybe weighing rights violations and mass surveillance, but others have adpoted the technology.

Singapore is one of the first countries to launch a non-mandatory, contact-tracing app using bluetooth signals.

Australia, Malaysia and the UK have followed suit.

There have also been apps that go beyond contact tracing – notably in China, where a system has been built to collect people’s health data and travel history.

India and South Korea launched similar apps.

But how effective are they?

And do they endanger other human rights?

Presenter: Sami Zeidan

Guests

Nishanth Sastry, senior lecturer in the department of informatics at King’s College London.

Ali Fenwick, a behaviourial pyschologist and professor of organisational behaviour at Hult Business School.

Dr Patrick Tang is the division chief of pathology sciences at Sidra Medicine.

