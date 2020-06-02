-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Can artificial UV light help putting an end to the coronavirus pandemic? | COVID-19 Special
In Europe, coronavirus case numbers are falling. But we don’t know for sure if the warm weather is killing off the virus, or if it’s just taking a break. We shouldn’t take chances. But we could learn from the sun and it’s powerful UV light. Especially UVC-light can kill 99% of all pathogens in the air and is very effective at disinfecting surfaces.
UVC light is filtered out by the Earth’s atmosphere and therefor has to be generated artificially. Doctors advise against exposing yourself to direct UV-C light. It’s the most powerful level of ultra-violet light there is, and is especially dangerous for the skin and eyes. But at a time where there’s still no cure or vaccine for Covid-19, can UV light illuminate a way out of a global pandemic?
