-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Can controlled ‘herd immunity’ be an alternative to social distancing? | Coronavirus Analysis
In some European countries, there are ongoing discussions about what measures to introduce and when. Some countries are focusing on the best ways to reach what’s called ‘herd immunity’ – a critical point in a pandemic when the number of people who have grown immune to the virus automatically limit its spread. For weeks, the British government avoided implementing restrictions on wider society. The goal appeared to be to allow members of the community who are considered less vulnerable to be infected, in order to reach the tipping point of herd immunity sooner. But after models showed how badly UK hospitals would be overwhelmed in such a scenario, and with the potentially hundreds of thousands of deaths it would cause, priorities have shifted.om/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1
For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/
Follow DW on social media:
►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/
►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews
►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dw_stories/
Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle
#Coronavirus #SocialDistancing #HerdImmunity