-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Can coronavirus be contained in conflict zones? | Inside Story
From complete lockdowns of cities, to building new hospitals, rich countries appear to be better suited in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
But covid-19 is straining the healthcare systems of some developing countries.
This raises fears that nations whose hospitals are closed or ill-equipped may not be able to cope.
Conflict zones are of a particular concern.
Libya’s UN-recognised government in Tripoli has declared a state of emergency.
It’s ordered the closure of its land, air and sea crossings – as well as schools for three weeks.
Yemen’s Saudi-backed government has suspended all flights to and from airports under its control for two weeks
And Syria has delayed its parliamentary elections and cancelled most public events.
So, can developing nations and those in conflict zones, handle a global pandemic?
Presenter: Dareen Abughaida
Guests:
Dr Ihsan Eidi – A Cardiologist at a hospital in Syria’s northern province of Idlib.
Joelle Bassoul – Middle East and Eastern Europe Media Manager for Save the Children.
Claudia Gazzini – Senior Libya Analyst at the International Crisis Group and a former Policy Adviser to the UN Libya Envoy, Ghassan Salame.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#AlJazeeraEnglish #Coronavirus #InsideStory