-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Can coronavirus be stopped?
At least 132 people have died in China and nearly 6,000 infected worldwide as a new coronavirus extends beyond China’s border.
Health authorities say the virus, similar to SARS or MERS, originated in the city of Wuhan. The residents of Wuhan are under lockdown while Chinese officials try and contain the outbreak.
There have been confirmed cases in Australia, France, Germany, Japan, Malaysia, Nepal, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, the United States and Vietnam. Several of those countries have begun issuing travel warnings and are asking their citizens to avoid travel to China.
Meanwhile, the World Health Organization has acknowledged the virus is an emergency in China but has stopped short of declaring it a global public health emergency. In this episode of The Stream, we’ll ask a panel of health experts what is likely to happen from here.
Join the conversation:
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/AJStream
FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/AJStream
Subscribe to our channel http://bit.ly/AJSubscribe
#Aljazeeraenglish
#AJStream
#Coronavirus