Can coronavirus be stopped?

At least 132 people have died in China and nearly 6,000 infected worldwide as a new coronavirus extends beyond China’s border.

Health authorities say the virus, similar to SARS or MERS, originated in the city of Wuhan. The residents of Wuhan are under lockdown while Chinese officials try and contain the outbreak.

There have been confirmed cases in Australia, France, Germany, Japan, Malaysia, Nepal, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, the United States and Vietnam. Several of those countries have begun issuing travel warnings and are asking their citizens to avoid travel to China.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization has acknowledged the virus is an emergency in China but has stopped short of declaring it a global public health emergency. In this episode of The Stream, we’ll ask a panel of health experts what is likely to happen from here.

