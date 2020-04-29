Can coronavirus tracking apps protect data privacy? | COVID-19 Special

Technology has been a blessing during the coronavirus pandemic, be it working from home or staying in touch with friends and family. But tech also helps us keep track of the virus. Australia has launched a corona tracking app. It records who’s been in contact with whom, so they can be warned if someone’s infected. China is using apps to help prevent a second wave of infections. Users scan Q-R codes in public places, to share information about their health. South Korea has developed smartphone applications that help authorities track the movements of infected people, which are published online. The government in India has also launched an app that lets people know if there’s an incident of the coronavirus nearby. One of the worst affected countries, Italy, is also working on an app that tracks people who’ve come in contact with a confirmed case. And Germany is developing a system of voluntary information sharing. Germans really cherish their data privacy, but after weeks of partial lockdown, they are also keen to get back to normal life. An app could be key to getting there.

Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1

For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/

Follow DW on social media:

►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/

►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews

►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dw_stories/

Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle

#Coronavirus #Covid19 #CoronaApp