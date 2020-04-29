-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Can coronavirus tracking apps protect data privacy? | COVID-19 Special
Technology has been a blessing during the coronavirus pandemic, be it working from home or staying in touch with friends and family. But tech also helps us keep track of the virus. Australia has launched a corona tracking app. It records who’s been in contact with whom, so they can be warned if someone’s infected. China is using apps to help prevent a second wave of infections. Users scan Q-R codes in public places, to share information about their health. South Korea has developed smartphone applications that help authorities track the movements of infected people, which are published online. The government in India has also launched an app that lets people know if there’s an incident of the coronavirus nearby. One of the worst affected countries, Italy, is also working on an app that tracks people who’ve come in contact with a confirmed case. And Germany is developing a system of voluntary information sharing. Germans really cherish their data privacy, but after weeks of partial lockdown, they are also keen to get back to normal life. An app could be key to getting there.
Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1
For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/
Follow DW on social media:
►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/
►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews
►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dw_stories/
Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle
#Coronavirus #Covid19 #CoronaApp