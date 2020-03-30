-
Can data tracking curtail the Coronavirus pandemic? | Covid-19 Special
Data might be one of the key weapons to curtail the Coronavirus pandemic. The data on our smartphones, for example. It can show nearly every step we take and every step people around us take.
Scientists estimate that one infected person passes the virus on to around 2-3 people on average. So what if we used all the data that we already have on our smartphones to track people infected with the Coronavirus? Warn those who had contact with a carrier ? Prevent more infections. Build something like a digital vaccination? In South Korea surveillance and data tracking seems to have been one of the keys to keep the Coronavirus infection curve flat. Can data tracking help us fight the Corona crisis?
