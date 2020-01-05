Can Iraq defend its sovereignty if foreign troops leave?

Iraq’s parliament has passed a resolution calling on the government to expel foreign troops from the country as tensions escalate between the United States and Iran on Iraqi soil following the killing of Qassem Soleimani.

“The government commits to revoke its request for assistance from the international coalition fighting Islamic State due to the end of military operations in Iraq and the achievement of victory,” the resolution read.

“The Iraqi government must work to end the presence of any foreign troops on Iraqi soil and prohibit them from using its land, airspace or water for any reason.”

Al Jazeera’s Osama Bin Javaid reports from Baghdad,

Assistant Secretary of Defense Lawrence Korb talks to Al Jazeera.

And Al Jazeera’s senior political analyst, Marwan Bishara, has more.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #USIran #Iraq