Can it be contained? Coronavirus tests faith in China’s crisis management

On a global scale, truly just how lethal is the current outbreak of Coronavirus? With the death toll now topping one-thousand, it has now killed more than the SARS flu of 2003. That we know. But is it really more contagious? We are still unsure of the science, partly because the virus is so new, partly because China – where the outbreak originated, now has a serious credibility problem.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en