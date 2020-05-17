-
Can Netanyahu and Gantz work together? | Inside Story
He’s seen as an unparalleled political survivor, and once again, he’s got what he wants.
Benjamin Netanyahu will lead a fifth government in Israel. But for the first time, he won’t be governing alone.
Netanyahu will be rotating the prime minister’s job with his former rival Benny Gantz – 18 months each.
That power-sharing deal was agreed last month, ending a year of political deadlock in which three inconclusive elections were held.
The unity government – now sworn in – is a rarity in Israel’s politics.
Gantz says it’s needed to tackle the coronavirus during ‘not normal times’.
But what about Netanyahu and his own battles? He’s facing a corruption trial this month – the first sitting Prime Minister to do so.
He’s also pressing ahead with a controversial plan to annex part of the occupied West Bank.
Presenter: Kamahl Santamaria
Guests
Mitchell Barak, CEO of the political consultancy Keevon Global Research.
Dahlia Scheidlin, columnist at +972 Magazine, a public opinion analyst and political strategist.
Akiva Eldar, former columnist at Al-Monitor and a contributor to Ha’aretz newspaper.
