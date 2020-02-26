-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Can religious violence in India be contained? I Inside Story
Thousands of Indians have been protesting for months against a controversial law they say discriminates against muslims.
But the tension around the Citizenship Amendment Act has taken a dangerous turn.
The capital New Delhi has seen days of violence between communities, considered some of the worst in decades.
Hindu crowds have been accused of attacking muslims on the streets.
Dozens of people were killed in three days of confrontations that started on Monday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for calm,
His government has been under pressure since it passed the law that provides citizenship to immigrants from neighbouring countries, but excludes muslims.
Modi’s critics accuse him of using a set of anti-muslim measures to steer the country towards becoming a nationalist hindu state.
So, with the ongoing violence, could the government consider withdrawing the law?
Presenter: Adrian Finighan
Guests:
Karuna Nundy, an advocate at the Supreme Court of India and a human rights lawyer.
Meenakshi Ganguly, South Asia Director at Human Rights Watch.
Shruti Kapila, Indian Historian and Lecturer in History at University of Cambridge.
Subscribe to our channel http://bit.ly/AJSubscribe
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
Find us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/
#Aljazeeraenglish
#News
#InsideStory
#India