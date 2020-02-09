-
Can the African Union play a bigger role in tackling the continent’s security challenges?
The African Union is a symbol of the continent’s unity.
It aims to empower Africans to solve their own problems, and has an ambitious plan to transform African states and establish security.
But for many Africans, peace and prosperity are far from being a reality.
The 55 leaders of the bloc are now discussing how to tackle just that.
They are gathered in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa for their annual summit.
The two-day meeting is being held under the theme ‘Silencing the Guns’.
But has the bloc been fulfilling its mandate up to now?
Presenter: Adrian Finighan
Guests:
Afyare Elmi, Professor of International Relations at Qatar University.
Sanusha Naidu, Senior Research Fellow at the Institute for Global Dialogue, a South African think-tank.
Aliyu Musa, an Independent Researcher on Conflict Studies in Africa.
