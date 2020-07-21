Can the coronavirus cause permanent brain damage? | COVID-19 Special

A study shows the new coronavirus could seriously damage the brain and central nervous system, leading to psychosis, paralysis and strokes. Researchers are calling for more extensive studies to investigate the long-term risks for Covid-19 patients.

And DW science correspondent Derrick Williams answers your questions about the state of coronavirus vaccine research.

