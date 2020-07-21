-
Brazilian police brutality sparks ‘Black Lives Matter’ protests - 57 mins ago
-
UK considers new spy law after Russia report – Covid-19: Top stories this morning – BBC - about 1 hour ago
-
Trump concedes US Covid-19 crisis to ‘get worse before it gets better’ - 3 hours ago
-
Zimbabwe journalist arrested: Hopewell Chin’ono was charged with inciting violence - 11 hours ago
-
How will the EU recovery fund work? - 12 hours ago
-
Anthony | Trailer – BBC - 12 hours ago
-
United States of Europe? EU recovery plan pools borrowing - 13 hours ago
-
Russia report: UK ‘actively avoided’ probing possible Moscow meddling in Brexit vote - 16 hours ago
-
Can the coronavirus cause permanent brain damage? | COVID-19 Special - 16 hours ago
-
Ukraine hostages: Police negotiating with armed man holding 10 people on bus in Lutsk - 17 hours ago
Can the coronavirus cause permanent brain damage? | COVID-19 Special
A study shows the new coronavirus could seriously damage the brain and central nervous system, leading to psychosis, paralysis and strokes. Researchers are calling for more extensive studies to investigate the long-term risks for Covid-19 patients.
And DW science correspondent Derrick Williams answers your questions about the state of coronavirus vaccine research.
Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1
For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/
Follow DW on social media:
►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/
►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews
►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dw_stories/
Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle
#Coronavirus #Covid19 #Vaccine