Can the coronavirus curve be flattened? | Inside Story

The number of people infected by covid-19 is more than one million globally. The number who have died is almost 60,000.

The United States currently has the highest number of infections. Italy, the largest number of deaths.

Yet some countries appear to be succeeding at ‘flattening the curve’.

The number of new cases each day appears to be falling in nations such as Taiwan, Canada, South Korea and Iceland.

They have all shown that the rate of infections can be slowed down.

The United States, which has been criticised for a slow and ineffective response, seems to have now become the main center of the pandemic.

But US President Donald Trump says he has just the man to help tackle the crisis.

His senior adviser and son-in-law, Jared Kushner is leading the Coronavirus Task Force.

So how have some countries managed to control the rate of infections and deaths?

And can others – Italy and Spain – bring theirs down?

Presenter: Peter Dobbie

Guests

Gloria Taliani, infectious disease doctor and member of the COVID19 Task Force of the Italian Civil Protection System.

Drew Thompson, Senior Research Fellow at the National University of Singapore and a former U.S. Department of Defense Official.

Annie Sparrow, Emergency and Critical Care Physician.

