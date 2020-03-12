-
Can the coronavirus pandemic be stopped? | Inside Story
What probably started with a single sneeze is now a pandemic, so far infecting at least 120,000 people in more than 100 countries.
World leaders are warning the coronavirus crisis is going to get worse, but isn’t unstoppable.
The measures to limit the spread vary from simply washing your hands – to complete isolation.
And it’s not always your choice to decide how to protect yourself.
Governments have taken drastic action to help contain the disease.
China and Italy have locked down entire cities – hundreds of millions of people staying at home or off work.
Football matches and other sporting events are cancelled or played behind closed doors.
The US President has banned all transatlantic flights from Europe – except the UK – for 30 days.
And he’s announced help for companies struggling to stay in business
But are travel bans enough?
Presenter: James Bays
Guests:
Tarik Jasarevic – Spokesman, World Health Organisation
David Alexander – Professor of Risk & Disaster Reduction, University College London
Mark Honigsbaum – Medical historian & author of: ‘The Pandemic Century; One Hundred Years of Panic, Hysteria & Hubris’
