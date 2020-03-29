Can the EU stay united? I Inside Story

The spread of coronavirus has shut borders across Europe and challenged people’s freedom of movement and free movement of goods.

Those are the very foundations of the European Union and some argue the bloc could be facing an existential crisis.

European governments have been criticised for initially retreating behind their walls in response to the outbreak.

And its leaders are divided over how to tackle the crisis economically.

They’ve also recently squabbled over how to share the debt burden.

Germany and the Netherlands are among EU nations objecting to a joint debt initiative that’s also disappointed Spain and Italy.

They were joined by France in calling for a grander plan of action.

On Inside Story, an in-depth discussion on the future of the EU as it’s struggling to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

Presenter: Peter Dobbie

Guests

Giulia Alagna, journalist and field producer workling with foreign media.

Fabrice Pothier, Chief Strategy Officer at the political advisory firm, Rasmussen Global.

Thorsten Benner, director of the think tank, Global Public Policy Institute.

