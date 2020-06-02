Can the military control unrest in the US? I Inside Story

Many are calling for a ‘healing speech’ from president Donald Trump, tackling racial inequality and police reform head on.

Those are the demands of many protesters outraged over the death of black American George Floyd at the hands of a police officer.

After several nights of the worst unrest in decades, Trump had this message: He is the president of law and order.

He said he’s an ally of peaceful protesters, but threatened to deploy the military if local officials fail to take control.

But is that the answer to growing public anger?

And will his speech give it more momentum?

Presenter: Kim Vinell

Guests

Niambi Carter, Assistant Professor of Political Science at Howard University

Mohammed Cherkaoui, Political Analyst

Jennifer Victor, Associate Professor of Political Science, George Mason University

