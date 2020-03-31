-
Can the United States control its coronavirus outbreak? I Inside Story
The World Health Organization has warned the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic could shift to the United States.
Although Italy, Spain and China have higher death tolls, the U.S. now has nearly 165,000 infections – more than anywhere else in the world.
A U.S. naval ship with 1,000 hospital beds has arrived in New York to provide relief to overwhelmed hospitals.
Emergency medical centres have been set up across the country.
However, health workers say they’re running out of supplies and testing kits.
President Donald Trump, who has been criticised for downplaying the crisis, says the number of cases won’t reach its peak for another two weeks.
The pandemic has become a major political issue.
Can the U.S. prevent the crisis spiralling out of control?
Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom
Guests:
Julie Fischer – Associate Research Professor of Microbiology and Immunology at Georgetown University Medical Center
Dr. Peter Drobac – Co-founder and First Executive Director of the University of Global Health Equity in Rwanda
Adam Goodman – U.S. Republican Strategist
