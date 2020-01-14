Can the world’s warming oceans be saved? | DW News

A major new report shows that owing to climate change, the world’s oceans continued to get warmer last year, making them the hottest they’ve ever been, and they’re still heating up. An international team of experts has examined data compiled by a Chinese institute to work out changes in ocean temperatures over decades. Researchers say this global warming of our oceans is already having a major impact on marine life, and on the severity of storms, cyclones and hurricanes. In the last two

