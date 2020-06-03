Can Trump order the US military to quell violence at protests?

The US president has resorted to threats of force as a way to control the unrest there.

US President Donald Trump on Monday suggested he would use federal troops to end the unrest that has erupted following the police killing of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, last week.

Previous presidents, however, have sought to balance military might with words of compassion and calm, and critics have argued that balance has been missing from this White House.

Al Jazeera’s Heidi Zhou-Castro reports from Washington, DC.

