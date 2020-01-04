-
Can Venezuela’s Maduro government tackle hyperinflation? | DW News
Venezuela remains in the grip of a political and economic crisis. A year ago, opposition leader Juan Guaido claimed the presidency from Nicolas Maduro, who is accused of election fraud and dictatorial rule. Despite massive anti-government protests and more than 50 countries backing Guaidó, Maduro has clung to power. Inflation, which can now be classified as hyperinflation, is one of Venezuela’s biggest problems. Despite six increases in the minimum wage, workers are still taking home hundreds of thousands of Bolivars, which are only the equivalent of a few US dollars every month.
