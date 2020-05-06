‘Can we go on Summer holidays this year?’ Greece and Croatia float solutions for sunseekers

“I think we all talk about a kind of risk-free or risk-reducing certificate. I think it would serve as a benefit for all, not only hosts and personnel in hotels, for example, but also for the travelers, for the tourists,” explains Davor Bozinovic, Croatian Interior Minister.…

