Canada bans assault-style weapons after Nova Scotia mass shooting

Canada is banning assault-style weapons after the country’s deadliest mass shooting two weeks ago.

Twenty-two people were killed in the province of Nova Scotia, when a man, dressed as a policeman, went on a shooting spree.

The ban comes into effect immediately, but there will be a two-year amnesty for people to dispose of weapons they already own.

Al Jazeera’s Daniel Lak reports from Toronto, Canada.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#Canada #AssaultWeapons #NovaScotiaShootings