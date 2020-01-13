Canada: Edmonton holds memorial for Tehran plane crash victims

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A memorial honouring the 176 victims of Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 that crashed in Tehran last week, was held in the Canadian city of Edmonton in Alberta Province, on Sunday.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and President of the University of Alberta David H. Turpin spoke at the memorial.

Trudeau said that all Canadians were “heartbroken” to hear about the plane crash and were “outraged to learn that it had been brought down by an Iranian missile.”

He went on to say, “this tragedy struck our Iranian-Canadian community, leaving cities like Edmonton reeling, but this was truly a Canadian tragedy.”

The Canadian prime minister vowed to continue working “with our partners to ensure that a full, transparent investigation is conducted.”

“I want to assure all families and all Canadians – we will not rest until there are answers, we will not rest until there is justice and accountability,” added Trudeau.

The Ukrainian International Airlines Boeing 737-800, bound for Kiev, crashed minutes after take-off near Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport on January 8, killing all 176 people on board, including 57 Canadians. Some 27 Edmonton residents were reportedly among the dead. At least 10 of the victims were affiliated with the University of Alberta.

On January 11, Iran’s military admitted “unintentionally” shooting down the Ukrainian International Airlines (UIA) flight PS752, killing all 176 people on board, on Wednesday. According to IRGC Aerospace Force Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, the Iranian air defence systems erroneously identified the passenger jet “as a cruise missile.”

Video ID: 20200113-006

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200113-006

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly