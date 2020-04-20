-
Canada: Footage reveals petrol station where Nova Scotia gunman was killed
Police were at the Irving Big Stop gas station in Enfield Nova Scotia on Monday, in the aftermath of the attack that left 17 dead in the worst mass shooting in Canada’s modern history.
Police officers were cordoning off the site where the deadly chase came to an end.
Footage also shows police vehicles further up the highway in Shubenacadie Nova Scotia where the suspect collided with a cop car.
The Canadian authorities identified the lone gunman as 51-year-old denturist Gabriel Wortman who was also killed at a standoff with police after killing 16 people including a police officer. The violent spree allegedly began with Wortman wearing a Royal Canadian Mounted Police uniform and driving a car disguised to look like a police car. The ensuing manhunt lasted for a reported 12 hours.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau praised the Canadian police force for their actions during a televised address early on Monday, after what is now known as the deadliest rampage in modern Canadian history.
