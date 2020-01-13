-
Canada grieves for the dead after Iran aircraft tragedy
Thousands attended a vigil at Canada’s largest university, the University of Toronto, to mourn the victims of the Ukrainian Airlines jet.
Last week Iran’s military shot down the aeroplane near Tehran Airport.
Of the 176 who died, 57 were Canadian citizens and many others lived in Canada. Many of the dead worked at or attended universities in Canada.
Canada has asked Tehran to investigate the accident thoroughly and has demanded compensation for the victims.
Al Jazeera’s Daniel Lak reports from Toronto.
