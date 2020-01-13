-
Canada: Hundreds attend memorial service for victims of downed Ukrainian jetliner
Hundreds of people attended a memorial service set up for the victims of Ukrainian International Airlines (UIA) flight PS752 in Toronto on Sunday.
Mourners can be seen attending a vigil outside the University of Toronto’s Convocation hall.
“All these genius people died for nothing. And innocent people died and no one is responsible,” said one of the attendees.
“It’s so tragic. Doesn’t matter if I have some friends here or not. It’ so tragic, for all Canada, for all Iranians. We don’t know what should we do for the relatives, for the families,” said another.
On Saturday, Iran’s military admitted “unintentionally” shooting down Ukrainian International Airlines (UIA) flight PS752, killing all 176 people on board, on Wednesday.
At least 63 victims were Canadian citizens and 138 people were headed Canada, according to the country’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Video ID: 20200113-002
