Canada: ‘Intelligence from multiple sources’ suggests Iranian missile shot Ukrainian jet- Trudeau

Canada has evidence indicating that the Ukrainian Boeing 737 was “shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile” and it “will not rest” until there has been a “thorough and credible investigation” to determine the cause of the fatal crash, stated Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at a press conference in Ottawa, on Thursday.

“We have intelligence from multiple sources, including our allies and our own intelligence. The evidence indicates that the plane was shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile. This may well have been unintentional,” Trudeau said, adding that “the families of the victims and all Canadians want answers. I want answers. That means closure, transparency, accountability and justice. This government will not rest until we get that.”

Trudeau said he talked to Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mike Rutte, who shared his experience in handling the aftermath and international investigation of 2014 Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crash.

The Ukrainian International Airlines Boeing 737-800 heading to Kiev crashed minutes after take-off near Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport on Wednesday morning, killing all 176 people on board.

Head of Iran’s Civil Aviation Organisation Ali Abedzadeh, quoted in media, slammed the “illogical rumors” that Tehran’s missile struck the Ukrainian Boeing, adding that it’s “scientifically” impossible.

