Canada: Montreal nursing home investigated after 31 deaths lead to COVID-19 suspicions

A nursing home in suburban Montreal is being investigated after 31 residents died in less than a month during the coronavirus pandemic after staff reportedly abandoned the facility en masse.

Footage from Sunday shows flowers and Rest in Peace cards in front of the Maison Herron nursing home in the Montreal suburb of Dorval.

The nursing home is the subject of three investigations, after the number of deaths was confirmed over the weekend. Five of the 31 deaths have reportedly been confirmed to be related to COVID-19.

Sixty-one of the nursing home’s 99 residents have tested positive for coronavirus as of Sunday, with some results still pending, according to reports citing the regional health authority.

On Thursday, a class action lawsuit application was filed against Maison Herron.

According to reports, 125 military personnel with medical expertise are gearing up to be deployed to nursing homes in the Montreal area after Quebec’s Premier Francois Legault asked Ottawa for assistance from the Canadian Armed Forces on Wednesday.

Nursing home residents make up around half of COVID-19 deaths in Canada, according to the country’s Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam.

Canada has 35,056 cases of coronavirus and 1,587 related deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

