-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Canada: Montreal nursing home investigated after 31 deaths lead to COVID-19 suspicions
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
A nursing home in suburban Montreal is being investigated after 31 residents died in less than a month during the coronavirus pandemic after staff reportedly abandoned the facility en masse.
Footage from Sunday shows flowers and Rest in Peace cards in front of the Maison Herron nursing home in the Montreal suburb of Dorval.
The nursing home is the subject of three investigations, after the number of deaths was confirmed over the weekend. Five of the 31 deaths have reportedly been confirmed to be related to COVID-19.
Sixty-one of the nursing home’s 99 residents have tested positive for coronavirus as of Sunday, with some results still pending, according to reports citing the regional health authority.
On Thursday, a class action lawsuit application was filed against Maison Herron.
According to reports, 125 military personnel with medical expertise are gearing up to be deployed to nursing homes in the Montreal area after Quebec’s Premier Francois Legault asked Ottawa for assistance from the Canadian Armed Forces on Wednesday.
Nursing home residents make up around half of COVID-19 deaths in Canada, according to the country’s Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam.
Canada has 35,056 cases of coronavirus and 1,587 related deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Video ID: 20200420-003
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200420-003
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly