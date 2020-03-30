-
Canada: Montreal police cheer for healthcare workers battling coronavirus
Montreal police officers gathered outside one of the biggest hospitals in Canada on Sunday evening to thank the medical staff for their work in the battle against coronavirus.
Dozens of police vehicles can be seen lined up outside the University of Montreal Hospital Center (CHUM) in downtown Montreal flashing lights and sounding their sirens. Footage also shows officers applauding the medical staff, who promptly responded to the solidarity gesture.
According to Montreal public health officials, 82 healthcare workers have tested positive for the novel virus in the city.
As for Sunday, Canada has confirmed 6,320 COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths. Quebec is the hardest-hit province in the country and Montreal currently houses 83 coronavirus patients.
