Canada: Montreal residents braving snow and cold weather line up to test for coronavirus
Long queues and traffic jams were seen at Place des Festivals square in downtown Montreal after a large coronavirus testing centre opened its doors on Monday.
The facility is expected to test up to 2,500 people who are also able to use drive-through points.
The visitors who can come without an appointment or a prescription from a doctor were seen being given hand sanitiser and respiratory masks before tests.
