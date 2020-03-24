Canada: Montreal residents braving snow and cold weather line up to test for coronavirus

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Long queues and traffic jams were seen at Place des Festivals square in downtown Montreal after a large coronavirus testing centre opened its doors on Monday.

The facility is expected to test up to 2,500 people who are also able to use drive-through points.

The visitors who can come without an appointment or a prescription from a doctor were seen being given hand sanitiser and respiratory masks before tests.

