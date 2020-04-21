-
Canada: Mourners come to makeshift memorial to Nova Scotia shooting victims
People were seen coming to a makeshift memorial, set up for the victims of the deadly Nova Scotia shooting, Enfield, Monday.
The Sunday shooting attack in Portapique, Nova Scotia saw at least 18 dead, including a gunman and a police officer.
The Canadian authorities identified the lone gunman as 51-year-old denturist Gabriel Wortman who was killed during a standoff with police.
The violent spree allegedly began with Wortman wearing a Royal Canadian Mounted Police uniform and driving a car disguised to look like a police car.
The ensuing manhunt lasted for a reported 12 hours.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau praised the Canadian police force for their actions during a televised address early on Monday, after what is now known as the deadliest rampage in modern Canadian history.
