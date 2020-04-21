Canada oil pressure: US price crash causes cuts over the border

The oil price crash in the United States is also having a major impact north of the border.

Canada is the largest foreign supplier of crude to the US.

Al Jazeera’s David Mercer reports from the province of Alberta, the heart of the Canadian oil industry, where redundancies have started, and drilling has all but stopped.

