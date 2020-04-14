Canada organ transplants on hold amid COVID-19 crisis

In hospitals across Canada, many organ transplants and other surgeries have been put on hold to give priority to COVID-19 patients.

Doctors say the delays are not only frustrating, but also dangerous.

Al Jazeera’s Daniel Lak reports from Toronto.

