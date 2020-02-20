Canada pipeline protests: Businesses demand gov’t act over losses

Business groups in Canada are demanding the government end demonstrations that have paralysed the country’s rail network.

They estimate the disruption is costing the country’s economy billions of dollars.

The protesters oppose the building of the Coastal GasLink pipeline.

It passes through the land of indigenous people known as First Nations in Canada.

Al Jazeera’s Alan Fisher reports from Toronto.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Canada #PipelineProtests