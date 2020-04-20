Canada: See aftermath of Portapique shooting site

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Police were deployed at a road junction in what is considered to be the main site of the Sunday shooting attack in Portapique, Nova Scotia in the aftermath of the incident that at least 18 dead. Footage filmed at the main crime scene on Monday shows police cars deployed on-site.

The Canadian authorities identified the lone gunman as 51-year-old denturist Gabriel Wortman who was killed at a standoff with police after killing 16 people including a police officer. The violent spree allegedly began with Wortman wearing a Royal Canadian Mounted Police uniform and driving a car disguised to look like a police car.

The ensuing manhunt lasted for a reported 12 hours. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau praised the Canadian police force for their actions during a televised address early on Monday, after what is now known as the deadliest rampage in modern Canadian history.

