Canada shooting: At least 18 dead, 16 crime scenes in Nova Scotia

Canadians are mourning the 18 victims who died as a result of its worst mass-shooting spree.

Police are investigating a series of crime scenes scattered across the province of Nova Scotia.

The gunman, who the police later shot dead, had driven more than 100 kilometres (62 miles) shooting at people along the way and setting homes on fire.

Canadians are calling for the country’s already strict gun-control laws to be tightened further.

Al Jazeera’s Daniel Lak reports from Toronto.

