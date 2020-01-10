-
Canada: Students mourn Iran plane crash victims linked to university
Students mourned the loss of their peers and faculty members who lost their lives in the Iranian plane crash.
One said the loss had caused “upset” on campus in an interview on Thursday.
Others praised the teaching of Professor Mojgan Daneshmand and Dr Pedram Mousavi, both engineers, who died alongside their two young daughters.
Several graduate students were also listed as passengers on the Boeing 737-800.
A total of 176 people were killed when Ukrainian International Airlines Flight PS752 crashed shortly after take-off from Tehran’s Imam Khomeni Airport.
At least 63 victims were Canadian citizens and 138 people were headed Canada, according to the country’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Trudeau later said that Canada had intelligence indicating the plane was shot down by an Iranian missile, possibly in error. His statement was echoed by other Western leaders.
Iran has ruled out a missile strike from its air defence systems.
