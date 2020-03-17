Canada: Trudeau calls on Canadians to “come home” as country closes borders

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Mandatory credit: Justin Trudeau

Canada will deny entry to non-citizens and non-residents, Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau said during a press conference in Ottawa on Monday, amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“We will be denying entry to Canada, to people who are not Canadian citizens or permanent residents. This measure will carve out some designated exceptions, including for air crews, diplomats, immediate family members of Canadian citizens. And at this time, US citizens,” said Trudeau.

Trudeau further announced that starting Wednesday, March 18, only four Canadian airports will accept international flights.

The prime minister also asked Canadians to avoid “nonessential travel” and for those currently abroad to “come home.”

According to the website of the Canadian government, the country currently has 424 confirmed coronavirus cases, with four deaths.

Mandatory credit: Justin Trudeau

Video ID: 20200317-002

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200317-002

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly