Canada: Trudeau honours affected after Nova Scotia shooting leaves 16 dead

Mandatory credit: Justin Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed the “terrible situation” following a horrific attack that saw 16 killed in the worst mass shooting in Canada’s modern history.

Speaking from outside his home in Ottawa on Monday, Trudean said he was aware everyone had been “watching this on the news.”

“My heart goes out to everyone affected in what is a terrible situation. I want to thank the police for their hard work and people for cooperating with authorities,” he added.

According to local reports, the gun man was 51-year-old denturist Gabriel Wortman, who was also killed after a standoff with police, bringing the death toll up to 17. The violent spree allegedly began with Wortman wearing a Royal Canadian Mounted Police uniform and driving a car disguised to look like a police car. The ensuing manhunt lasted for a reported 12 hours.

An investigation in underway.

