Canada’s First Nations take on big gas and big government | DW News

In Canada, a standoff between Indigenous land defenders and Canadian police have sparked nationwide protests. Protesters were arrested while trying to block construction of the Coastal GasLink Pipeline on their traditional lands. The arrests marked the climax of a long-simmering conflict between Indigenous peoples, the Canadian government, and the pipeline company. The Indigenous opponents of the pipeline say it would threaten their land and way of life. The multi-billion dollar gas pipeline is set to be built across western Canada. Part of it would cut through territory over which the Wet’suwet’en claim authority. Indigenous people have called the land home for thousands of years. Protesters across the country are standing in solidarity with the pipeline opponents. Concern for Indigenous people and environmental fears are fueling the protests.

Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1

For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/

Follow DW on social media:

►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/

►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews

►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dw_stories/

Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle

#Canada #CoastalGasLink #dwNews