Canadians snub Chinese restaurants over Coronavirus fears

Chinese restaurants in Toronto have lost much of their business since the new Coronavirus epidemic erupted in Wuhan, thousands of kilometers away. To attract clients back, local Chinese restaurants have launched a food festival, Asialicious.

