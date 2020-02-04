-
Cancer numbers expected to rise sharply | DW News
The World Health Organization says the number of people suffering from cancer is likely to rise sharply in the coming years. The warning is included in a report the organization has released for World Cancer Day. The good news is that more research, better treatment and chemotherapy options, and programs to prevent cancer could help save lives over the next decade. Cancer killed an estimated 9-point-6 million people in 2018. Only heart disease causes more deaths. The most frequently diagnosed forms of cancer are lung cancer and breast cancer, each responsible for just under 12 percent of all cases. They’re followed by colorectal cancers at around 10 percent. Smoking tobacco tops the list of preventable causes of cancer deaths. It’s followed by an unhealthy diet, obesity and lack of exercise.
