-
Captain Tom Moore is to be knighted – full interview! – Covid-19: Top stories this morning – BBC - 6 hours ago
-
Lesotho prime minister resigns after implication in wife’s murder - 6 hours ago
-
Coronavirus LIVE: Capt Tom Moore to be knighted after raising £33m (€37m) for health workers - 6 hours ago
-
Taiwan’s Tsai Ing-wen says no to ‘one country, two systems’ - 7 hours ago
-
CO2 emissions could fall 7 percent in 2020 due to Covid-19, study shows - 7 hours ago
-
Back to school: Europe battles with the complexity of education during a pandemic - 7 hours ago
-
Madrid prepares: Spanish capital looks forward to life after lockdown - 7 hours ago
-
Sanchez seeks extension: Spanish parliament to vote on extending state of alert - 7 hours ago
-
UK future fund: 280 million euro government startup investment scheme opens for applications - 7 hours ago
-
Palestinian President Abbas says accords with Israel, US are void - 7 hours ago
Captain Tom Moore is to be knighted – full interview! – Covid-19: Top stories this morning – BBC
Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn
Stream original BBC programmes FIRST on BBC iPlayer 👉 https://bbc.in/2J18jYJ
🔘 Subscribe and 🔔 to BBC News 👉 https://bit.ly/3a1zyip
🔘 Stream BBC News live on BBC iPlayer 🔴 https://bbc.in/3b64IVP
🔘 Coronavirus / Covid-19 information: What should I do? 👉 https://bbc.in/39VY5VV
🔘 Follow BBC News live updates here 👉 https://bbc.in/2JmUswL
It’s Wednesday 20th May 2020. Get the latest news, sport, business and weather from the BBC’s Breakfast team live on iPlayer daily from 6am.
Captain Tom Moore ‘overawed’ by knighthood for NHS fundraising
Captain Tom Moore said he was “overawed” on finding out he was to be awarded a knighthood for his fundraising efforts.
The war veteran raised more than £32m for NHS charities by walking 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday in April.
Captain Tom’s initial reaction was “this can’t be true” when told about the honour.
The centenarian received the special nomination from the prime minister.
Boris Johnson said he had provided the country with “a beacon of light through the fog of coronavirus”.
Capt Tom said he had been “given an outstanding honour by the Queen and the prime minister”.
He added: “I am certainly delighted and overawed by the fact this has happened to me.
“I thought this can’t be true – I’ve always said this won’t happen and it appears it actually has.
“I certainly never anticipated that this letter would arrive for me.”
Get the full story 👉 https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-beds-bucks-herts-52735192
BBC Breakfast | BBC News | BBC
#BBC #BBCiPlayer #BBCNews #BBCNewsLive #BBCCoronavirus #Coronavirus #Covid-19 #CoronavirusOutbreak #Corona #CoronavirusUK
All our TV channels and S4C are available to watch live through BBC iPlayer, although some programmes may not be available to stream online due to rights. If you would like to read more on what types of programmes are available to watch live, check the ‘Are all programmes that are broadcast available on BBC iPlayer?’ FAQ 👉 https://bbc.in/2m8ks6v.