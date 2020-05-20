Captain Tom Moore is to be knighted – full interview! – Covid-19: Top stories this morning – BBC

Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn

Stream original BBC programmes FIRST on BBC iPlayer 👉 https://bbc.in/2J18jYJ

🔘 Subscribe and 🔔 to BBC News 👉 https://bit.ly/3a1zyip

🔘 Stream BBC News live on BBC iPlayer 🔴 https://bbc.in/3b64IVP

🔘 Coronavirus / Covid-19 information: What should I do? 👉 https://bbc.in/39VY5VV

🔘 Follow BBC News live updates here 👉 https://bbc.in/2JmUswL

It’s Wednesday 20th May 2020. Get the latest news, sport, business and weather from the BBC’s Breakfast team live on iPlayer daily from 6am.

Captain Tom Moore ‘overawed’ by knighthood for NHS fundraising

Captain Tom Moore said he was “overawed” on finding out he was to be awarded a knighthood for his fundraising efforts.

The war veteran raised more than £32m for NHS charities by walking 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday in April.

Captain Tom’s initial reaction was “this can’t be true” when told about the honour.

The centenarian received the special nomination from the prime minister.

Boris Johnson said he had provided the country with “a beacon of light through the fog of coronavirus”.

Capt Tom said he had been “given an outstanding honour by the Queen and the prime minister”.

He added: “I am certainly delighted and overawed by the fact this has happened to me.

“I thought this can’t be true – I’ve always said this won’t happen and it appears it actually has.

“I certainly never anticipated that this letter would arrive for me.”

Get the full story 👉 https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-beds-bucks-herts-52735192

BBC Breakfast | BBC News | BBC

#BBC #BBCiPlayer #BBCNews #BBCNewsLive #BBCCoronavirus #Coronavirus #Covid-19 #CoronavirusOutbreak #Corona #CoronavirusUK

All our TV channels and S4C are available to watch live through BBC iPlayer, although some programmes may not be available to stream online due to rights. If you would like to read more on what types of programmes are available to watch live, check the ‘Are all programmes that are broadcast available on BBC iPlayer?’ FAQ 👉 https://bbc.in/2m8ks6v.